Tom Cannon absent as Irish U21s squad for upcoming friendlies named

EVERTON STRIKER TOM Cannon has not been named in today’s Republic of Ireland U21 squad for a triple-header of friendly games later this month, in spite of Stephen Kenny’s recent indications to the contrary.

FAI sources say Cannon has been left out of the squad because of illness and a lack of match sharpness.

Liverpool-born Cannon impressed on loan at Preston in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 20 games. He played with the Irish U21s in the March international window earlier this year and was called up to the senior squad for a training camp in Bristol last month. Cannon missed that camp with a bout of tonsillitis, and Stephen Kenny said last week that Cannon was not included in his final squad as he had not trained for four weeks. He is, however, on stand-by for for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month.

“He hasn’t trained in the last four weeks because he obviously had tonsillitis and was sick for a period”, said Kenny. “Hopefully Tom can link up with the U21s for the games in Austria.”

Advertisement

The U21s are basing themselves in Austria for a trio of friendly matches against Gabon U23s, Ukraine and Kuwait later this month. Gabon U23s are due to take part in the U23s AFCON later this month while Ukraine will use their game against Ireland as final preparation for the U21 EUROs in Romania/Georgia also this month.

Festy Ebosele – who was close to breaking into the senior squad this month – also misses out on a place in the squad with a hamstring injury.

Nine players in the squad have received their first U21s call-ups: James Abankwah (Udinese), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Rocco Vata (Celtic) and Harry Vaughan (Hull City).

Wolves’ Joe Hodge captains the squad.

Ireland U21s squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic) James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Celtic) Harry Vaughan (Hull City)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham)

Fixtures – KOs Irish time

Tuesday, June 13 | Ireland U21 v Gabon U23, KO 5pm, venue TBC

Friday, June 16 | Ukraine U21 v Ireland U21, KO 5pm, venue TBC

Monday, June 19 | Ireland U21 v Kuwait U22, KO 4pm, venue TBC