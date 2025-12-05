England's Tom Curry and Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi avoid suspensions for tunnel bust-up

ENGLAND FORWARD TOM Curry and Argentina boss Felipe Contepomi have been spared of any punishment following an incident in the aftermath of England’s 27-23 win over The Pumas last month.

Contepomi had labelled Curry a “bully” after accusing the Englishman of shoving and swearing at him during a tunnel bust-up.

Advertisement

Argentina were furious with replacement Curry’s 76th-minute tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia, which left the full-back with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that forced him from the field and meant Argentina ended the match with 14 men.

A statement issued by Quilter Nations Series said:

“Following the Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Argentina, at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 23rd November, Six Nations Rugby; the Official Tournament Organiser of the Quilter Nations Series, has reviewed all available information, statements, and footage, relating to an incident between England Rugby player, Tom Curry, and Argentina Head Coach, Felipe Contepomi.

“On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party by Six Nations Rugby on this occasion.

“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee.”