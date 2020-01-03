Villa's survival hopes dealt major blow with injured duo ruled out for the season

TOM HEATON AND Wesley have each been ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee ligament damage, Aston Villa have confirmed.

The duo were carried off on stretchers in Villa’s New Year’s Day win at Burnley.

Heaton was injured while attempting to keep out Chris Wood’s consolation goal, and a rugged Ben Mee challenge saw Wesley go down.

Villa, who are a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone, announced today that neither player will be able to feature again before the end of the campaign.

“We would like to wish both players well as they begin their recovery,” a club statement said.

England international Heaton, a pre-season arrival from Burnley, has played in all but one league game for Villa this season.

Club-record signing Wesley, brought in from Club Brugge in the same window, earned a Brazil call-up earlier this term, having scored six times in all competitions.

