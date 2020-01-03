This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 January, 2020
Villa's survival hopes dealt major blow with injured duo ruled out for the season

Tom Heaton and Wesley won’t play again in this campaign.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jan 2020, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,500 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4952878
Ben Mee brings down Wesley.
Ben Mee brings down Wesley.
Ben Mee brings down Wesley.

TOM HEATON AND Wesley have each been ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee ligament damage, Aston Villa have confirmed.

The duo were carried off on stretchers in Villa’s New Year’s Day win at Burnley.

Heaton was injured while attempting to keep out Chris Wood’s consolation goal, and a rugged Ben Mee challenge saw Wesley go down.

Villa, who are a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone, announced today that neither player will be able to feature again before the end of the campaign.

“We would like to wish both players well as they begin their recovery,” a club statement said.

England international Heaton, a pre-season arrival from Burnley, has played in all but one league game for Villa this season.

Club-record signing Wesley, brought in from Club Brugge in the same window, earned a Brazil call-up earlier this term, having scored six times in all competitions.

COMMENTS (2)

