Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Ex-Wales winger wants to 'prove I'm back' after earning Scarlets deal

Tom James left Cardiff Blues by mutual agreement in May.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 1:44 PM
57 minutes ago 2,572 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706475
James had two spells with Cardiff Blues.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO
James had two spells with Cardiff Blues.
James had two spells with Cardiff Blues.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO

FORMER WALES INTERNATIONAL Tom James has earned a two-year deal with Scarlets after returning to professional rugby following treatment for depression.

The 32-year-old winger joins the Welsh region ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, having parted company with Cardiff Blues by mutual agreement in May.

James, capped 12 times for Wales, took a break from the game in 2017 for personal reasons and last season returned to feature for the Blues, while also appearing for Merthyr, Pontypridd and Cardiff in the Welsh Premiership.

Now back to full fitness, James will add to Scarlets’ back three options next term, particularly during the World Cup period.  

“I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted to have secured this move with the Scarlets,” James, who had two spells with Cardiff Blues either side of a stint at Exeter Chiefs, said.

At the end of last season I felt I still had plenty to offer professional rugby, but the opportunity didn’t come at the Blues.

“I have worked hard in the off-season, feel in good shape and the hunger is there again after a tough couple of years.

“This is an exciting move for me, especially with the way the Scarlets play the game and hopefully I can also offer my experience to the younger players in the squad.

“I want to prove to people that I’m back.”

