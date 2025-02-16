The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Tom McKibbin finishes tied for 7th at LIV Golf event
IRELAND’S TOM MCKIBBIN has finished tied for seventh at LIV Golf Adelaide.
The Belfast native finished on six-under-par overall after registering three-under-par for round three.
The 22-year-old had a difficult start to his day, with bogeys on the second and fifth holes.
However, the Irishman improved thereafter, managing birdies on the sixth, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th holes.
McKibbin finished seven shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann of Chile, with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer tied for second on 10 under par.
McKibbin’s Legion XIII finished second in the team event, as he was paired with Jon Rahm, Caleb Surrat and Tyrrell Hatton.
They finished on 15 under par, six shots behind the winners Fireballs GC, featuring Ancer, Sergio Garcia, David Puig and Luis Masaveu.
McKibbin earned a $845,500 payday for his achievements — $470,500 for the individual event and $375,000 as part of the $1.5 million overall runner-up team prize.
Winner Niemann secured $4 million for his efforts.
You can view the full results here.
