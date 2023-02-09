Advertisement
Thursday 9 February 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA File photo of Tom McKibbin.
# Impressive
McKibbin leads Singapore Classic with superb 64
The 20-year-old continues his impressive start to life on the DP World Tour.
53
0
5 minutes ago

NORTHERN IRELAND ROOKIE Tom McKibbin has stormed to the top of the leaderboard on the opening day of the Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour, shooting a superb eight-under round of 64. 

McKibbin, who is of the same Holywood Golf Club that produced Rory McIlroy, took the clubhouse lead after the first round, one shot clear of Matthieu Pavon, Sami Valimaki, Joakim Lagergren, and Simon Forsstrom. 

He went bogey-free across his first round, birdieing his second, fourth, and ninth holes before then catching fire on the back nine, notching three-straight birdied before closing out with another two. 

Elsewhere, Gary Hurley is tied for 25th after a three-under round of 69, while John Murphy shot a two-over 74, where he is tied with Scotland’s Robert McIntyre. 

Follow the scoreboard here. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     