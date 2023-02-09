McKibbin leads Singapore Classic with superb 64

NORTHERN IRELAND ROOKIE Tom McKibbin has stormed to the top of the leaderboard on the opening day of the Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour, shooting a superb eight-under round of 64.

McKibbin, who is of the same Holywood Golf Club that produced Rory McIlroy, took the clubhouse lead after the first round, one shot clear of Matthieu Pavon, Sami Valimaki, Joakim Lagergren, and Simon Forsstrom.

He went bogey-free across his first round, birdieing his second, fourth, and ninth holes before then catching fire on the back nine, notching three-straight birdied before closing out with another two.

Elsewhere, Gary Hurley is tied for 25th after a three-under round of 69, while John Murphy shot a two-over 74, where he is tied with Scotland’s Robert McIntyre.

