Tom McKibbin qualifies for US Open next month at Pinehurst

TOM MCKIBBIN IS set to play in the US Open after the final round of qualifying today in Surrey in England.

McKibbin carded a round of five-under 67 today at Walton Heath to finish on eight-under for the tournament.

That was sufficient to see him secure one of the nine places on offer as he finished in a tie for sixth at the close of the 36-hole event. McKibbin carded seven birdies today and the only blemish on his scorecard was a double bogey on the par-four ninth hole.

He was level par for his round after 11 holes, but produced a sensational finish with birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

The 21-year-old will now tee off at Pinehurst for the third golf Major of the 2024 season on 13-16 June. The tournament in North Carolina will see McKibbin feature in a Major for the first time.

The other qualifiers were Scotland’s Grant Forrest, the English quartet of Richard Mansell, Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Sam Bairstow, and Robert Rock, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Matteo Manassero, and Australian Jason Scrivener.