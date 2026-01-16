International hooker Tom Stewart signs contract extension with Ulster

TOM STEWART HAS signed a contract extension with Ulster that will see him remain at the province until at least the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old hooker has scored six tries in all competitions this season, following an injury-hit 2024/25 season which halted his momentum.

Stewart has been capped five times for the Ireland senior team, making his debut against Italy, prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Stewart said: “Ulster Rugby is my home club and the team I always grew up wanting to play for. I’m honoured to sign on for a further two seasons, and I’m fully focused on continuing to improve my game to help the team move forward.

“I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve as a club in the future and what we continue to push for this season.”