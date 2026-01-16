More Stories
Tom Stewart: 'I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve as a club.' Nick Elliott/INPHO
Freedotted line

International hooker Tom Stewart signs contract extension with Ulster

25-year-old made his Ireland debut in 2023.
2.34pm, 16 Jan 2026

TOM STEWART HAS signed a contract extension with Ulster that will see him remain at the province until at least the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old hooker has scored six tries in all competitions this season, following an injury-hit 2024/25 season which halted his momentum.

Stewart has been capped five times for the Ireland senior team, making his debut against Italy, prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Stewart said: “Ulster Rugby is my home club and the team I always grew up wanting to play for. I’m honoured to sign on for a further two seasons, and I’m fully focused on continuing to improve my game to help the team move forward.

“I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve as a club in the future and what we continue to push for this season.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie