TOM STEWART HAS signed a contract extension with Ulster that will see him remain at the province until at least the summer of 2028.
The 25-year-old hooker has scored six tries in all competitions this season, following an injury-hit 2024/25 season which halted his momentum.
Stewart has been capped five times for the Ireland senior team, making his debut against Italy, prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Stewart said: “Ulster Rugby is my home club and the team I always grew up wanting to play for. I’m honoured to sign on for a further two seasons, and I’m fully focused on continuing to improve my game to help the team move forward.
“I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve as a club in the future and what we continue to push for this season.”
International hooker Tom Stewart signs contract extension with Ulster
