Ulster turn to hooker Tom Stewart as emergency back row option for Lions clash

TOM STEWART HAS been named at openside flanker in a surprise twist to Ulster’s team to take on the Lions on Saturday [12.45pm, Premier Sports].
Head coach Richie Murphy has turned to his hooker, who was yesterday named as Ireland A captain for next month’s game against Spain, as an emergency back row option as Ulster bid for back-to-back United Rugby Championship wins in South Africa.
Stewart was called upon as temporary back row cover during last week’s bonus-point win against the Sharks when both Juarno Augustus and his replacement Sean Reffell were forced off with injuries.
His redeployment sees Rob Herring return to captain the side from the front row, one of six changes made by Murphy to the team which scored a bonus-point win against the Sharks.
Herring’s inclusion is one of three changes in the pack, with Tom O’Toole coming in at tighthead, and development forward Joe Hopes making his first senior start in the second row.
In the backs, Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite and Robert Baloucoune all return to the starting XV.
Ward’s younger brother, Bryn, is named among the replacements and is in line to make his senior debut from the bench.
Ulster Rugby
15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Rob Herring (capt)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Harry Sheridan
5. Joe Hopes
6. David McCann
7. Tom Stewart
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. James McCormick
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Bryn Ward
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Werner Kok
