Former Munster scrum-half Tom Tierney dies aged 46

FORMER MUNSTER SCRUM-HALF Tom Tierney has died at the age of 46.

Tierney represented Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Galwegians and Connacht across his playing career. He won eight international caps with Ireland, making his debut in 1999. He played four times at that year’s World Cup, scoring a try in the win over Romania.

Tierney moved into coaching after he retired from playing, working as Head Coach with Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side. He was employed by the IRFU from 2014, working with the Irish men’s U19s and U20s sides along with the Irish women’s senior team and the women’s sevens team. As Head Coach, he led Ireland to the 2015 Six Nations title, and at the 2017 World Cup.

He had most recently been working as an IRFU National Talent Coach, and was based in Munster’s High Performance Centre, where he worked with the province’s academy players.

“Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply shocked to hear of the sudden loss of Tom Tierney”, said IRFU CEO Kevin Potts.

“Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates. Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey. He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present. He will be sorely missed.”

“On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Tom’s wife Mary, daughters Isabel and Julia, and the wider Tierney family”, said Munster CEO Ian Flanagan.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by Tom’s sudden passing. A great servant to Munster and Irish Rugby he will be dearly missed. The younger players and his colleagues in the HPC enjoyed working closely with Tom each day as he brought a great energy and unique personality to his role, always ensuring the future of Munster Rugby was in safe hands.”

“I am truly devastated to hear the news today of my great friend and teammate Tom Tierney”, tweeted his former team-mate Frankie Sheahan. “Fantastic player, superb character and outstanding coach…Thoughts and prayers with Mary and all the family.”