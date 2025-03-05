Tom Wood, son of Ireland legend Keith, to start Ireland U20s Six Nations tie against France

TOM WOOD, THE son of Ireland rugby legend Keith, has been named to start at out-half for the Ireland U20s in their Si Nations clash with France this Friday at Virgin Media Park in Cork [kick-off, 8pm].

Wood, who made his debut off the bench against Wales, comes in to partner Will Wootton at half-back as Ireland aim to bounce back from that defeat at Rodney Parade.

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciaran Mangan have been selected to start in the back three, while Eoghan Smyth and Gene O’Leary Kareem slot into midfield.

Billy Bohan, Mikey Yarr and Alex Mullan start in the front row, with Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan completing the second row.

Michael Foy is at blindside flanker, Bobby Power takes up the openside position while captain Éanna McCarthy is at the back of the scrum at number eight.

Ireland U20s XV v France

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster).