Kerry youngster with famous name kicks crucial debut score against Galway

TOMÁS Ó SÉ enjoyed a dream debut for Kerry in Tuam yesterday, arriving off the bench to have a decisive impact in their league win over Galway.

After his introduction on 70 minutes, Ó Sé raced through the Galway defence and kicked a superb score to edge Kerry into the lead.

The An Ghaeltacht youngster, who did get away with overcarrying for his point, provided the assist for what turned out to be the winner by Tom O’Sullivan in injury-time.

An All-Ireland minor winner in 2014, Ó Sé is also an extremely talented Irish dancer and performed across the world in the dance show Riverdance during his teens.

Ó Sé was part of the An Ghaeltacht team that reached the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final last year. He’s one of a few rookies to make a splash in the league so far under Peter Keane, alongside Dara Moynihan, Gavin O’Brien and Diarmuid O’Connor.

On the hurling front, the score of the day came from Wexford’s Shaun Murphy, who smashed in a stunning volley against Clare in Cusack Park.

The move started off with a no-look pass from Conor McDonald. Lee Chin’s subsequent shot at the posts was deflected into the path of Murphy and the defender rattled the sliotar into the back of the net.

