Tommy Doyle (file pic). Bryan Keane/INPHO
Tommy Doyle, one of Westmeath's best-known hurlers, retires

Overall, the 32-year-old spent 13 seasons representing the county.
10.31pm, 11 Nov 2025

TOMMY DOYLE, one of Westmeath’s best-known hurlers, has retired.

The 32-year-old, who plays for the Lough Lene Gaels club, captained Westmeath in 2018 and was Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year in 2021.

He was a centre-back on the Westmeath team that won the 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup, and also helped them win Division 2 league titles during his career.

Overall, Doyle spent 13 seasons representing Westmeath, and an official statement made by the county praised his “dedication, leadership, and pride” following today’s news.

The player himself issued a lengthy statement, confirming his “bittersweet” decision and pride at wearing the county’s colours for over a decade.

Doyle also thanked his family, the Westmeath hurling community and the Gaelic Players’ Association for their support during his career.

“Westmeath hurling has given me some of the best days of my life, and I’ll always be proud to have played my part,” he concluded. “I look forward to cheering on the next Westmeath team, and hopefully giving back to the game that’s given me so much.”

