TOMMY DOYLE, one of Westmeath’s best-known hurlers, has retired.
The 32-year-old, who plays for the Lough Lene Gaels club, captained Westmeath in 2018 and was Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year in 2021.
Advertisement
He was a centre-back on the Westmeath team that won the 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup, and also helped them win Division 2 league titles during his career.
Overall, Doyle spent 13 seasons representing Westmeath, and an official statement made by the county praised his “dedication, leadership, and pride” following today’s news.
The player himself issued a lengthy statement, confirming his “bittersweet” decision and pride at wearing the county’s colours for over a decade.
Doyle also thanked his family, the Westmeath hurling community and the Gaelic Players’ Association for their support during his career.
“Westmeath hurling has given me some of the best days of my life, and I’ll always be proud to have played my part,” he concluded. “I look forward to cheering on the next Westmeath team, and hopefully giving back to the game that’s given me so much.”
End of an era!
After 13 seasons of dedication, leadership, and pride, Tommy Doyle hangs up the Westmeath jersey. Thank you for everything, Tommy — a true servant of the game and an inspiration to all who wear the maroon and white.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tommy Doyle, one of Westmeath's best-known hurlers, retires
TOMMY DOYLE, one of Westmeath’s best-known hurlers, has retired.
The 32-year-old, who plays for the Lough Lene Gaels club, captained Westmeath in 2018 and was Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year in 2021.
He was a centre-back on the Westmeath team that won the 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup, and also helped them win Division 2 league titles during his career.
Overall, Doyle spent 13 seasons representing Westmeath, and an official statement made by the county praised his “dedication, leadership, and pride” following today’s news.
The player himself issued a lengthy statement, confirming his “bittersweet” decision and pride at wearing the county’s colours for over a decade.
Doyle also thanked his family, the Westmeath hurling community and the Gaelic Players’ Association for their support during his career.
“Westmeath hurling has given me some of the best days of my life, and I’ll always be proud to have played my part,” he concluded. “I look forward to cheering on the next Westmeath team, and hopefully giving back to the game that’s given me so much.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Retirement Tommy Doyle Wave Goodbye Westmeath GAA