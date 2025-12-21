'He's in the absolute pits' - Loughrea manager vows to appeal Killeen red card

TOMMY KELLY, MANAGER of Loughrea, fields all the small talk of their 13-point win over Slaughtneil in the first All-Ireland semi-final in Parnell Park.

The second half surge. The shot efficiency. Staying out of the Slaughtneil tackle range. Last year’s heartbreaking defeat to Na Fianna. Who was fit to start. Who wasn’t.

All worthy of discussion. But then you come to the meat of the day.

Loughrea were well ahead on the scoreboard with two final plays of the game.

Under the main stand, his midfielder Cullen Killeen gets tangled up with Brendan Rogers in one of those garbage time moments when frustration has overwhelmed the vanquished and the victorious players just want the game to go on forever and stay in this glorious flow state.

They are ratty with each other and Killeen hits out with his hurl. Getting free, or meting out punishment, it doesn’t matter. It is a strike with the hurl and as such, is a red card.

Referee Johnny Murphy duly did his business. But Loughrea will want Killeen available to play in the All-Ireland final against Ballygunner in mid-January.

Tommy Kelly speaks with referee Johnny Murphy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Yes, he was right in front of me,” says Kelly, for once a manager who sees the controversial incident.

“He was trying to release himself.”

Asked if Loughrea will appeal it, he answers, “Oh, 100 per cent.”

Of course, if Killeen was missing for the Tommy Moore Cup decider, it would be a shocking blow for them against the Waterford giants.

“He was man in the match today. He was fantastic. He was absolutely outstanding,” says Kelly.

“The poor young lad, he’s only 19 years of age. He’s in the absolute pits. He had a chance to play in an Ireland club final.

“There’s no bigger day than which you’re on. Brendan Rodgers got in a tangle and he just tried to release himself.

“It’s as simple as that. There is no malice in Cullen Killeen. You know that. Everybody knows that.”

The final whistle went soon afterwards. Kelly made his way to Johnny Murphy and had a frank discussion. The crowd joined in with boos.

It is one of those things that happen inexplicably. That is was Brendan Rogers involved carries an additional surprise. For all the football and hurling Rogers has played, he has yet to knowingly endanger an opponent, let alone feigned an injury.

Kelly spoke to Rogers too after the game and the two shook hands. Those that actually had their eyes on the incident in the press box, and there were few enough given where it happened, spoke of a proper slap across the hand.

Brendan Rogers and Tommy Kelly after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The next person to be asked about it is Slaughtneil manager, Paul McCormack.

“Yeah, it’s harsh,” is his opening remark.

“As an individual, as far as the individual is concerned, Cullen Killeen, a good player. There’s nothing in it. I think they’re at about six or seven yellow cards.

“They’re playing on the line I suppose but I don’t think there’s anything in that. Speaking personally for him to miss an All-Ireland final for that, that’s tough. Hopefully common sense will prevail.

“That’s the best way I can put it.”

As if pre-empting what has happened in the past, he is asked that if there is an appeal, would Slaughtneil speak up in an effort to gain clemency?

“It’s the GAA rule book and all that has to come into play. I think we’ll try and do the decent thing for him,” said McCormack.

“I’m not speaking for anybody but you feel for him as an individual. That’s my point. If it was your own son or your team-mate, you’d be trying to do everything you can.

“Obviously, that’ll all play out. That’s out of our hands. Johnny (Murphy) made a decision.

“I thought he had a decent game. He gave yellow cards and some people were looking for reds. It’s a physical game, it’s winter hurling.

“All those things come into the mix. That’s out of our hands. It’s really out of our hands.”

The problem for Loughrea and Killeen now, is how these cases are dealt with.

In the past, a supportive letter or speaking contribution from an opponent might have been useful in mitigation.

Nowadays, it’s different.

It’s video evidence, or nothing at all.

As we were leaving the ground on Sunday, we came across the production team from TG4, who were filming the game. Despite having reviewed all the footage available to them, the cameras all move away before the incident occurs.

There is no video evidence of what exactly happened.

And for those spectators who record footage on their phones, they are not considered by the GAA.

Even earlier this year, when the aftermath of the Ulster final between Donegal and Armagh featured a Donegal player celebrating victory in front of the Armagh bench, right before he was struck and a melee ensued, the GAA would not use the clearest footage, which was filmed by journalist Maurice Brosnan, when pressing charges on both counties.

Loughrea will feel aggrieved and upset. And a teenager will misses out on the chance to play in an All-Ireland final.

It’s a pity. But that’s all it is.

