Tuesday 15 September 2020
Former QPR defender apologises after climbing into stand to confront fan

Toni Leistner clashed with a Dynamo Dresden fan after last night’s cup defeat.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 2:57 PM
47 minutes ago 1,087 Views 1 Comment
Source: Nick 19/YouTube

HAMBURG’S TONI LEISTNER has issued an apology after climbing into the stands last night to confront a rival fan.

Hamburg lost 4-1 in the first round of the DFB Pokal to Dynamo Dresden, Leistner’s hometown club where he spent four seasons.

The defender — who joined Hamburg after leaving Queen’s Park Rangers last month — clashed with a Dresden fan in the stands after the final whistle.

“I received massive insults from the stand in my hometown after the game,” Leistner wrote in a statement posted to Instagram last night.

“I can usually handle that. But then it went extremely and massively below the belt against my family, my wife and my daughter.

Leistner

“At that moment my fuse blew, especially as this was already an extremely emotional game for me.

“Something like this should never happen. I am a family man who wants to be a role model. I apologise completely for my behaviour and can only promise that – no matter what insults are thrown at me – something like this will never happen again.”

The42 Team

