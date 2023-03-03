Former Ireland prop Tony Buckley set to sue IRFU and Munster Rugby

FORMER IRELAND and Munster prop Tony Buckley is the latest in a growing group of ex-professional players set to sue their former employers.

Buckley filed an Intended Action in the High Court yesterday naming Munster Rugby, Manchester Sale Rugby Club, the IRFU, the RFU, and World Rugby as plaintiffs.

Buckley won 25 Ireland caps and played for Munster 96 times between 2005 and 2011 before spending three seasons with Sale Sharks.

Buckley is represented by Maguire McClafferty, who state on their website that they are “representing a number of former professional rugby players in relation to concussion-related head injuries sustained during the course of their rugby playing careers.”

Advertisement

Maguire McClafferty also represent former Ireland internationals David Corkery and Declan Fitzpatrick, as well as ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Ben Marshall. Those three former players initiated legal proceedings against the IRFU and World Rugby in September.

Contacted by The42, the IRFU said it could not comment on specific individual cases but did release the following statement regarding legal cases of this nature.

“People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media,” reads the IRFU statement.

“Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

“Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

“As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly, which will now be handled by our insurers.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The42 has contacted Maguire McClafferty for comment, but their official website outlines how they represent ex-players in cases related to concussion.

“Maguire McClafferty, Solicitors are currently representing a number of former professional rugby players in relation to concussion related head injuries sustained during the course of their rugby playing careers,” reads the statement.

“These proceedings are being run in conjunction and cooperation with Richard Boardman and his team at Rylands Legal in the UK.”

Ex-professional players in the UK and further afield have filed actions against the game’s governing bodies, with the likes of former England hooker Steve Thomson having been diagnosed with early-onset dementia in recent years.