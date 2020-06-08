Former Republic of Ireland and Man United defender Tony Dunne dies aged 78

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland and Manchester United defender Tony Dunne has died at the age of 78.

The Dubliner was part of Sir Matt Busby’s United team who captured the European Cup in 1968, and made over 500 appearances for the club. He also helped the side to league glory in 1965 and 1967 during his 13 years at Old Trafford.

Dunne joined United from Shelbourne in 1960 and was named the Irish Footballer of the Year in 1969.

After his stint at United, Dunne moved to Bolton before later moving on to Detroit Express in the North American Soccer League in 1979. He also returned to serve as assistant manager at Bolton after his retirement.

He earned 33 caps for Ireland after making his international debut in 1962.

Shelbourne FC is saddened to send our condolences to the family and friends of former FAI Cup winning Shels player Tony Dunne after his passing.



Tony had a glittering career winning a European Cup with @ManUtd and 33 caps for @FAIreland. RIP Tony. pic.twitter.com/SNkXzg59nO — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 8, 2020

