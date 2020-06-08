This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Republic of Ireland and Man United defender Tony Dunne dies aged 78

The Dubliner was part of Sir Matt Busby’s side who captured the 1968 European Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 8 Jun 2020, 9:53 PM
13 minutes ago 745 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5117957
Tony Dunne [file pic].
Image: PA
Tony Dunne [file pic].
Tony Dunne [file pic].
Image: PA

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland and Manchester United defender Tony Dunne has died at the age of 78.

The Dubliner was part of Sir Matt Busby’s United team who captured the European Cup in 1968, and made over 500 appearances for the club. He also helped the side to league glory in 1965 and 1967 during his 13 years at Old Trafford.

Dunne joined United from Shelbourne in 1960 and was named the Irish Footballer of the Year in 1969.

After his stint at United, Dunne moved to Bolton before later moving on to Detroit Express in the North American Soccer League in 1979. He also returned to serve as assistant manager at Bolton after his retirement.

He earned 33 caps for Ireland after making his international debut in 1962.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie