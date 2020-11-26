BE PART OF THE TEAM

All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee appointed Sligo senior football manager

The Armagh man will succeed Paul Taylor, having been ratified for the position on a three-year term.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago
Tony McEntee pictured in 2018 during his spell as a selector with Mayo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TONY MCENTEE IS the new manager of the Sligo senior footballers.

The appointment of the Armagh man as successor to Paul Taylor on a three-year term was announced this evening.

During his playing career, McEntee was an All-Ireland and National League winner with his native county.

He also helped Crossmaglen Rangers to win four All-Ireland club titles, before guiding them to two more as joint-manager.

McEntee, who also previously worked as a selector with Mayo under Stephen Rochford, will be assisted in Sligo by Joe Keane, with Sean Boyle serving as strength and conditioning coach. Another selector will also be installed.

Following a busy period of managerial appointments, McEntee can now look forward to competing with the likes of Mickey Harte (Louth) and Enda McGinley (Antrim) in Division 4 of the National League next year.

Sligo GAA also confirmed that Dessie Sloyan and his management team will remain in charge of the county’s U20 side in 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

