All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee appointed Sligo senior football manager

Tony McEntee pictured in 2018 during his spell as a selector with Mayo.

TONY MCENTEE IS the new manager of the Sligo senior footballers.

The appointment of the Armagh man as successor to Paul Taylor on a three-year term was announced this evening.

During his playing career, McEntee was an All-Ireland and National League winner with his native county.

He also helped Crossmaglen Rangers to win four All-Ireland club titles, before guiding them to two more as joint-manager.

McEntee, who also previously worked as a selector with Mayo under Stephen Rochford, will be assisted in Sligo by Joe Keane, with Sean Boyle serving as strength and conditioning coach. Another selector will also be installed.

Following a busy period of managerial appointments, McEntee can now look forward to competing with the likes of Mickey Harte (Louth) and Enda McGinley (Antrim) in Division 4 of the National League next year.

Sligo GAA also confirmed that Dessie Sloyan and his management team will remain in charge of the county’s U20 side in 2021.

