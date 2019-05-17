Middlesbrough part ways with Pulis after missing out on promotion to Premier League

MIDDLESBROUGH HAVE ANNOUNCED that the contract of manager Tony Pulis will not be extended after a season where they finished just outside the play-off places in the Championship.

Pulis first took charge in December 2017 and finished last season by guiding Middlesbrough to a play-off semi-final tie where they lost out to Aston Villa.

They came up just short in their efforts to reach the play-offs in the season that has just concluded. The former Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Brom boss saw his team finish in seventh place just a point behind Derby who grabbed the last spot on offer.

This season was the last of the two-year run of parachute payments that Middlesbrough would receive from the Premier League following their relegation in 2016-17.

“I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months,” stated Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

“He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman. Two years ago we invested heavily in the squad in terms of transfer fees and salaries in an attempt to regain our Premier League status. This happened before Tony’s arrival.

“Over the past 18 months Tony has been proactive, not only in the ambition to win football matches and promotion to the Premier League, but also in addressing our financial position in order to comply and respect the Championship fair play criteria.

“He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: