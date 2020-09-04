This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
OG Anunoby hit late three-pointer as Raptors close gap on Boston

Defending champions Toronto are back in the series after victory.

By Press Association Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:00 AM
OG ANUNOBY’S three-point shot as time expired lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics to get back into their NBA conference semi-finals last night.

Boston went into the game with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series but a moment of magic from London-born Anunoby halved the deficit for 2019 champions Toronto.

Daniel Theis dunked with 0.5 seconds left to give the Celtics a two-point lead, but Kyle Lowry, who had 31 points in the game but was only two for eight on three-point attempts, found Anunoby with an inbound pass to seal the narrow win.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers opened up their series against the Denver Nuggets with a commanding 120-97 win.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points for LA, who opened up a 29-point lead in the third quarter over the tired Nuggets, who were taken to seven games by the Utah Jazz.

