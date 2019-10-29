This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Torres admits regret over Liverpool departure as he prepares for Anfield return

The Spanish striker forced through a move to Chelsea in 2011 after submitting a transfer request.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 12:34 PM
Fernando Torres during his time at Liverpool.
FERNANDO TORRES HAS admitted to harbouring regrets over his acrimonious split from Liverpool as the former Spain striker prepares to return to Anfield.

Torres, 35, will represent the Reds in a legends charity game against Barcelona in March. It will be the first time he has pulled on the shirt since leaving for Chelsea for a then-British record fee of £50million in January 2011.

Torres forced through the move after submitting a transfer request but failed to rekindle the form he displayed in three and a half seasons on Merseyside.

“One of the regrets I have is the way I left the club,” Torres told Liverpool’s official website. “With time, I think I could explain the reasons. 

“I’m really happy that every time I go anywhere in the world, I see Liverpool fans and they come to me and thank me for my time here. It should be the opposite way. I always thank them for the way they made me feel when I was here, and even now.

“I’m really proud to say I will support Liverpool forever, it doesn’t matter what happened. Even when things between us were not at their best, I felt that I needed to support Liverpool. The city, fans and club will always be in my heart because it’s the way I feel and I cannot change that.”

Torres cut short his flagging Premier League career with a loan stint at AC Milan in 2014 and subsequent switch back to boyhood club Atletico Madrid. Now retired, the 2010 World Cup winner has closely monitored the “amazing” progress Liverpool have made in recent seasons.

“Since Jurgen Klopp came, things have got better and better,” he said. “Liverpool added some amazing players to the squad, some of them are the best in the world.

“They are in the right way to become better. It’s difficult to say after getting 97 points and winning the Champions League, but the potential of the team can still be better and that’s huge. Hopefully that happens.”

