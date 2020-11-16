BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has dig at international break

Spurs defender Matt Doherty tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Ireland.

By Press Association Monday 16 Nov 2020, 5:36 PM
Mon 5:36 PM 9,511 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5269042
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: PA
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM BOSS Jose Mourinho has made his negative feelings towards the current international break clear with a sarcastic Instagram post.

Mourinho has seen the majority of his Spurs squad leave the secure Premier League bubble to jet off across Europe — and further in some instances — to take part in friendlies as well as Nations League matches and World Cup qualifiers.

To darken his mood further, right-back Matt Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus after he played for the Republic of Ireland against Wales on Sunday, while Son Heung-min was forced to quarantine in a hotel in Austria after six of his South Korea team-mates caught the virus.

In an Instagram post dripping with sarcasm, Mourinho posted a picture of him doing some weights in the gym with the caption: “Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety.

“Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more.

“After another training session with only 6 players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Doherty, who was pictured hugging team-mate Gareth Bale after the final whistle against Wales, will miss Tottenham’s game with Manchester City on Saturday night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie