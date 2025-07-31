Tottenham eye Bayern star, Forest sign Swiss winger for €39 million

Updated at 20.33

TOTTENHAM HAVE opened talks with Bayern Munich over the potential loan signing of Joao Palhinha, the PA news agency understands.

Palhinha joined Bayern from Fulham last summer in a deal worth up to £47.4million (€55 million), but endured a difficult debut campaign in Germany.

The Portugal midfielder struggled with injury problems and only made six starts in the Bundesliga when fit under Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, which has opened the door for a temporary move back to London with Tottenham.

Spurs have plenty of options in midfield, but have multiple competitions to deal with in the 2025-26 season after their Europa League victory in May secured Champions League qualification and the addition of Palhinha would be a boost for new head coach Thomas Frank.

Palhinha, who turned 30 earlier this month, was linked with a transfer to Tottenham before he signed for Bayern.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder enjoyed a successful two years at Fulham, where he made 79 appearances and scored eight times to become a fan favourite at Craven Cottage.

Spurs secured the services of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham at the start of July, but failed in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White and will now hope to land Palhinha on a season-long loan.

Dan Ndoye (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have signed Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

The 24-year-old, who scored nine goals in a total of 41 appearances for Bologna last season, including their winner in the Coppa Italia final, has agreed a five-year deal.

Advertisement

Ndoye arrives for a fee reported to be around £34 million (€39 million).

Ndoye said: “I am really happy to have signed for the club. It is a really exciting time at Forest and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project.

“It’s a really ambitious team with a fantastic history and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ndoye featured in all eight of Bologna’s Champions League matches last season and has made 22 senior appearances for his country.

He began his professional career in France with Nice and, after spending two seasons on loan at Basel, he joined Bologna in the summer of 2023.

Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson said: “Dan is an exciting new addition to our squad and a player we have tracked extensively over a long period of time.

“We are delighted that he joins Nottingham Forest and continues his own ambitious journey here with us.”

Ndoye is Forest’s third summer signing following the arrivals of striker Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha, both from Brazilian side Botafogo, earlier this month, while England winger Morgan Gibbs-White signed a new three-year deal with the club last week, having been linked with a move to Tottenham.

In addition, Txiki Begiristain has left his role as director of football at Manchester City after 13 years with the club.

Begiristain announced he would be leaving the club in October 2024, and Hugo Viana is set to take over his role ahead of the new season.

The 60-year-old joined City back in 2012 and saw the club achieve 21 trophies during his reign, including seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups and their first Champions League.

City will celebrate Begiristain’s achievements around the Manchester derby on 14 September, where he will be the special guest for the match.

Begiristain spent seven years as Barcelona’s technical director between 2003 and 2010 before joining City and played an important role during Pep Guardiola’s time in Spain as well as in England.

Guardiola previously said a part of him will leave when Begiristain decides to walk away.

He said: “Part of me is leaving, I would say.

“A friend of mine and one of the architects of one of the best teams ever from Barcelona, and now here.”

Finally, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on Thursday completed his permanent move to Turkish champions Galatasaray in a €75 million four-year deal.

A key figure in Napoli’s 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th Super Lig crown.

He was absent as Napoli, the freshly crowned Serie A champions, resumed training at the start of the week as the finer details of the deal were concluded.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte seemingly did not have the 26-year-old in his plans for his side’s Scudetto defence next term.

Negotiations with Galatasaray had been ongoing for several weeks, but up to Thursday had stalled over the terms of payment for the transfer.

Napoli recently recruited Kevin De Bruyne from Premier League club Manchester City.

Osimhen becomes Galatasaray’s most expensive ever player.