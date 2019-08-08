This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs close in on €60m Lo Celso and €27m Sessegnon, but Dybala deal looks dead

Tottenham are looking to wrap up a couple of deals in the final hours of the window.

By AFP Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 2:03 PM
18 minutes ago 781 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4757326
Giovani Lo Celso.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Giovani Lo Celso.
Giovani Lo Celso.
Image: Imago/PA Images

TOTTENHAM ARE MAKING headlines on a busy final day of the Premier League transfer window with deals in the pipeline for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, but their hopes of signing Paulo Dybala are fading.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been under pressure from manager Mauricio Pochettino to build on the progress made on and off the field as Tottenham moved into a new 62,000-capacity stadium and reached the Champions League final last season.

They have made just one summer signing so far, with French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joining for a club-record fee from Lyon, but all that is set to change in the final hours of the window.

Argentine international midfielder Lo Celso is expected to complete an initial loan deal that will contain an obligation on Tottenham’s part to make the transfer permanent next summer. 

At that point, it will then be a £55 million (€60m) move from Real Betis, who paid just £20m (€21m) to Paris Saint-Germain for him back in April after a successful loan spell. 

And Spurs’ long-running interest in England U21 international Sessegnon will be realised in a reported £25m (€27m) deal that could rise to £30m (€32m) including add-ons.

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League - Craven Cottage Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon with Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

However, a sensational swoop for Dybala has reportedly broken down, with Juventus unwilling to let the Argentine leave without an adequate replacement, having missed out on Inter-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the European champions would not delve into the market at the last minute after making just three low-key additions in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and back-up goalkeeper Adrian.

By contrast, Merseyside neighbours Everton are hoping to complete a host of last-minute deals to add to six arrivals already at Goodison Park during the window.

Everton are hopeful of taking Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo on loan and could still land Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha after the Ivorian submitted a transfer request and did not train with the Eagles on Thursday.

Leicester are also set to use some of the £80m they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire on Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet for €20m.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie