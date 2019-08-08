Spurs close in on €60m Lo Celso and €27m Sessegnon, but Dybala deal looks dead

TOTTENHAM ARE MAKING headlines on a busy final day of the Premier League transfer window with deals in the pipeline for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, but their hopes of signing Paulo Dybala are fading.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been under pressure from manager Mauricio Pochettino to build on the progress made on and off the field as Tottenham moved into a new 62,000-capacity stadium and reached the Champions League final last season.

They have made just one summer signing so far, with French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joining for a club-record fee from Lyon, but all that is set to change in the final hours of the window.

Argentine international midfielder Lo Celso is expected to complete an initial loan deal that will contain an obligation on Tottenham’s part to make the transfer permanent next summer.

At that point, it will then be a £55 million (€60m) move from Real Betis, who paid just £20m (€21m) to Paris Saint-Germain for him back in April after a successful loan spell.

And Spurs’ long-running interest in England U21 international Sessegnon will be realised in a reported £25m (€27m) deal that could rise to £30m (€32m) including add-ons.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon with Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

However, a sensational swoop for Dybala has reportedly broken down, with Juventus unwilling to let the Argentine leave without an adequate replacement, having missed out on Inter-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the European champions would not delve into the market at the last minute after making just three low-key additions in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and back-up goalkeeper Adrian.

By contrast, Merseyside neighbours Everton are hoping to complete a host of last-minute deals to add to six arrivals already at Goodison Park during the window.

Everton are hopeful of taking Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo on loan and could still land Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha after the Ivorian submitted a transfer request and did not train with the Eagles on Thursday.

Leicester are also set to use some of the £80m they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire on Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet for €20m.

- © AFP 2019