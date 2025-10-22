Tottenham escape Monaco with a point, Bellingham strike helps Real Madrid edge Juventus

A STRING OF five fine saves by Guglielmo Vicario helped Tottenham claim a 0-0 draw at Monaco to remain unbeaten in the Champions League.

Injury-hit Spurs were far from their best at Stade Louis II and needed Vicario on top form to deny Folarin Balogun on three occasions before he brilliantly thwarted Thilo Kehrer’s close-range header in the second half.

It ensured Thomas Frank’s Tottenham left Monaco with five points after three Champions League games, but full-time was met with a smattering of boos from the away end after yet another disjointed attacking display.

"We made too many mistakes" ❌



Spurs manager Thomas Frank analyses his team's performance in Monaco, and hails his goalkeeper Vicario's display as they pick up a point on the road.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kgfgQcXpuc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

Spurs were without captain Cristian Romero – one of 10 players unavailable – and Frank again shuffled his pack with €60 million playmaker Xavi Simons only on the bench and Archie Gray surprisingly recalled at left-back.

Gray was quickly involved, blocking an effort by the excellent Maghnes Akliouche before Vicario saved from Balogun and Tottenham’s makeshift full-back then intercepted Ansu Fati’s pass after a dangerous run.

The visitors threatened for the first time after 20 minutes when Wilson Odobert clipped a ball in for stand-in captain Micky van de Ven, but he could only head over under pressure.

It was then Vicario’s turn to step up as he clawed away a dangerous cross by Akliouche before Balogun peeled off van de Ven, but the Spurs goalkeeper raced out to block bravely.

Seconds later and Odobert slipped in Richarlison, who had a left-footed shot thwarted by Mohammed Salisu.

However, Tottenham were indebted to Vicario in the 36th minute. Balogun again found space and was picked out by Mamadou Coulibaly but the Italian keeper brilliantly parried away Balogun’s curled shot from 12 yards.

WHAT A SAVE VICARIO 🧤



Point blank range, and to the rescue again for Spurs, Vicario does incredibly to keep Monaco at bay!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kqjHsrx0Em — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

It remained goalless at the break after Kevin Danso sent over a corner by Kudus – not long after he headed straight at Philipp Kohn, but he was subsequently penalised for a foul.

Akliouche put Joao Palhinha on his backside at the start of the second half only to scuff his effort straight at Vicario before Odobert cut inside and had a shot deflected over by Kehrer.

Chances remained limited and after Pedro Porro hit a free-kick into the wall, Frank made his first substitutions with Xavi and Pape Sarr sent on after an hour.

Monaco remained on top and Vicario pushed wide a shot by substitute Aleksandr Golovin before he scrambled across his goal and looked mightily relived when Kehrer headed past the post from a Fati cross.

Frank’s next roll of the dice was to introduce Brennan Johnson and Randal Kolo Muani, but it failed to stem the tide.

Vicario’s next heroics occurred in the 75th minute when Caio Henrique’s cross found Jordan Teze and yet his close-range header was superbly blocked by Spurs’ busy goalkeeper.

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino took centre stage for the closing exchanges, lifting a tough volleyed chance over before he fired another shot wide.

Minamino squandered another golden opportunity with seven minutes left when he blazed over from Balogun’s cut-back.

Spurs did finally fashion a chance late on but Johnson’s effort was blocked by Christian Mawissa and it finished goalless.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham’s goal helped record 15-time winners Real Madrid maintain their 100% start to the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Juventus.

Jude Bellingham scores his first goal of the season to give Real Madrid the lead against Juventus 🔥@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/waaZia2hng — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

Xabi Alonso’s Spanish giants mostly outplayed their visitors but could not extend their lead after England international Bellingham netted from close range in the second half.

Juventus, now without a win in seven games across all competitions, fought hard but failed to find an equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid’s solid win was ideal preparation for Sunday’s Clasico against rivals Barcelona in La Liga and left them as one of five sides to win all three of their opening matches.

England captain Harry Kane scored his 23rd goal in 15 games for club and country this season as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl became the youngest Bayern player to find the back of the net in the Champions League when he opened the scoring with a stylish long-range strike.

Kane then registered for the eighth successive game in club football for the first time in his career before Luis Diaz and substitute Nicolas Jackson wrapped up a comprehensive win.

LENNART KARL - REMEMBER THE NAME 👏



Beautiful goal from the 17-year old as he picks up the ball and drives through midfield and fires home from distance to give Bayern a lead!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/KZC03lzD2C — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

Gorka Guruzeta scored twice as Athletic Bilbao bounced back to beat Qarabag 3-1 and belatedly open their account.

Leandro Andrade had given the visitors a first-minute lead, but Guruzeta levelled before the break and, after substitute Robert Navarro had given the hosts the lead, he cemented victory with his second two minutes from time.

Victor Osimhen helped himself to a double to help ease Galatasaray to a 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt while second-half goals from substitutes Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos handed Sporting Lisbon a 2-1 comeback win over Marseille, who had Emerson sent off.