Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Unnamed Tottenham duo test positive for coronavirus before Newcastle clash

The two unidentified players must now isolate for 10 days.

By Press Association Friday 15 Oct 2021, 9:16 PM
4 minutes ago 91 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5576291
Spurs celebrating a goal against Aston Villa.
Image: Ian Walton
Spurs celebrating a goal against Aston Villa.
Spurs celebrating a goal against Aston Villa.
Image: Ian Walton

TOTTENHAM’S PLANS FOR Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle have been plunged into chaos after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

Both men, who trained with the group on Thursday, were shown to have contracted Covid-19 after tests in the last 24 hours.

The two unnamed players must now isolate for 10 days as per Government rules, keeping them out of the game at St James’ Park, a Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem and the London derby at West Ham next weekend.

Both players are due to be retested on Saturday, as per standard procedure.

The club are understood to be confident that no other players will have to isolate having come into close contact.

In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that he has been left with “huge issues” following the latest international break.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The news will bring more frustration for Nuno, who saw his side suffer in the wake of September’s international fixtures when some squad members returned injured and three South American players went to Croatia for 10 days in order to avoid hard quarantine in England.

Spurs signed off before the international break with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Nuno said earlier on Friday: “After the international break there are always huge issues that happen. We have problems but I will not say before the game.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie