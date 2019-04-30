10 mins ago

Good evening everyone, you’re very welcome along to what promises to be a thrilling night of Champions League action as Tottenham prepare to face Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Tottenham versus Ajax. Now let’s be honest here, who on earth could have predicted this? Both sides have caused massive upsets to passage into the final four, with neither having reached the decider in well over two decades when a Louis van Gaal-led Ajax last won this famous competition in 1995.

Spurs have never won Europe’s highest honour before, with today’s matchup just the second time in the club’s history to play in a European Cup semi-final — last time out they came up short 4-3 against a Eusebio-inspired Benfica in 1963.

Today’s game is so exciting because it seems so out of the ordinary. Tottenham, granted, have appeared in the Champions League for the last three seasons, but have never passaged further than the quarter-finals before today.

Ajax, meanwhile, always caricatured as a fallen giant of the European game, have rolled back the years. Erik ten Hag’s youthful, vibrant, attacking side are reminiscent of days of old under Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels all those decades ago.

Spurs overcame Manchester City in the most dramatic of circumstances a fortnight ago, with Raheem Sterling’s goal ruled out by VAR in the 95th minute without any doubt one of the most dramatic moments in modern football.

Ajax, on the other hand, put mighty Juventus to the sword last time out, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates with egg on their face as the Serie A champions’ quest for a first European title since 1996 continues for another year.

Both sides fully merit their place in today’s semi-final, but surely no-one could have predicted Tottenham against Ajax at the start of the season.

Don’t forget, Ajax had to passage through the qualifying rounds to reach this season’s Champions League. Incredibly, their journey to tonight’s game in London began against Austrian outfit SK Sturm Graz last July, nine months ago.

It promises to be a dramatic night of football ahead. Stick with us for the ride, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm. Today’s game is live on RTÉ 2, Virgin Media Sport and BT Sport 2 if you’re near a TV.