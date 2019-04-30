This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Advantage Ajax in semi as they see off Spurs with away goal in London

The Dutch leaders will take a 1-0 lead, with a crucial away goal, back to Amsterdam.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 9:58 PM
10 minutes ago 1,668 Views 12 Comments
Ajax's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.
Image: Mike Egerton
Ajax's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.
Image: Mike Egerton

AJAX’S EXTRAORDINARY CHAMPIONS League campaign continued aplomb in London tonight as they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the semi-final first leg.

Donny von de Beek’s 15th-minute away goal was enough to separate the two sides and give the Dutch Eredivisie leaders a significant advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Amsterdam.

Spurs huffed and puffed in a bid to reach at least parity but it was the visitors who came closest to adding the game’s second goal when David Neres came within a lick of paint of doubling Ajax’s lead with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Ajax’s winner followed a brilliant passage of passing play, Hakim Ziyech eventually threading a sumptuous through ball to Van de Beek in acres of space who calmly slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris.

More to follow.

Mick McCarthy sends best wishes to ‘promising footballer’ Tega Agberhiere following acid attack

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

