Advantage Ajax in semi as they see off Spurs with away goal in London

Ajax's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.

Ajax's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.

AJAX’S EXTRAORDINARY CHAMPIONS League campaign continued aplomb in London tonight as they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the semi-final first leg.

Donny von de Beek’s 15th-minute away goal was enough to separate the two sides and give the Dutch Eredivisie leaders a significant advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Amsterdam.

Spurs huffed and puffed in a bid to reach at least parity but it was the visitors who came closest to adding the game’s second goal when David Neres came within a lick of paint of doubling Ajax’s lead with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Ajax’s winner followed a brilliant passage of passing play, Hakim Ziyech eventually threading a sumptuous through ball to Van de Beek in acres of space who calmly slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris.

More to follow.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: