Player ratings: How did Tottenham and Ajax fare in the Champions League semi-final?

Andre Onana
Handled everything that came his way well even if Tottenham didn't test him nearly enough.
Matthijs de Ligt
Didn't disappoint on the big night. Looked very assured on the ball and read the play well on a number of occasions.
Daley Blind
Dealt with the threat of Fernando Llorente well as Ajax seldom looked troubled at the back.
Nicolas Tagliafico
Was booked for a cynical foul but otherwise appeared relatively assured and did his part to help earn a clean sheet.
Joel Veltman
Helped ensure it was a frustrating evening for Tottenham's ineffectual wing-backs.
Frenkie de Jong
Arguably the man of the match, De Jong's positional sense was impeccable as he made a number of timely interceptions to snuff out Tottenham's attacks.
Lasse Schone
Impressed in the early stages with some clever passing, but appeared to pick up a knock in the second half and was withdrawn as his influence lessened.
Hakim Ziyech
Was especially eye-catching when Ajax were dominant in the opening period, while he showed the defensive side of his game more after the break.
Donny van de Beek
Took his goal very well and is one of a number of intelligent, technically gifted players in this Ajax side.
David Neres
Looked especially dangerous in the first half when Ajax were well on top and was unfortunate not to double his team's advantage, as his side-footed second-half effort came back off the post.
Dusan Tadic
A quiet enough evening for the former Southampton man, though he showed a few nice touches early on as Ajax ran rampant.
Erik ten Hag
Has overseen the Dutch side's remarkable Champions League run and he can be pleased with his side's controlled display tonight.
Hugo Lloris
Sold himself prematurely for the goal and his kicking was less than assured at times.
Toby Alderweireld
Looked nervy on occasion and was fortunate, along with the rest of the Spurs defence, not to have conceded more.
Davinson Sanchez
Probably the best of Tottenham's defenders without being especially impressive, and was important in building up their attacks in the second half.
Jan Vertonghen
Looked as uncomfortable as the rest of the Tottenham backline in dealing with an impressive Ajax attack, before being withdrawn early with suspected concussion.
Kieran Trippier
A poor performance. His delivery was consistently awful while he played Van de Beek onside for the Ajax goal.
Danny Rose
Worked hard, but offered very little in attack and was replaced by Ben Davies with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Victor Wanyama
Looked out of his depth at times in the first half. He gave the ball away regularly as Spurs were outclassed in midfield, though improved slightly once Sissoko was introduced to help him, but still looked a level below his Ajax counterparts for the most part.
Dele Alli
A disappointing game in what has been a disappointing season when you consider the previous standards Alli has set. He had one or two half-chances, but didn't look sharp and played mostly on the periphery of the game.
Christian Eriksen
Looked as out of sorts as the rest of the Spurs team early on, though grew into the game as it developed and helped Tottenham establish a degree of control in the second half.
Lucas Moura
Had one or two promising runs, but that was the extent of his influence.
Fernando Llorente
Worked hard, but Tottenham are unquestionably weaker in attack with him in the team, as his lack of mobility ensures they cannot attack with their usual zest. He appeared jaded by the end and rarely looked like scoring.
Moussa Sissoko
Made a big difference after replacing Vertonghen in the first half, adding some much-needed energy and presence to Tottenham's midfield.
Mauricio Pochettino
Had his hands tied with injuries and suspensions in his side, though may regret not starting Sissoko or another defensive midfielder, given how porous Tottenham looked in the opening stages, though he at least had the conviction to change a system that wasn't working.
Other substitutes not on long enough to rate.
