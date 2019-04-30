This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How did Tottenham and Ajax fare in the Champions League semi-final?

The Dutch side gained a deserved first-leg victory over Spurs.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,173 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4613765

Andre Onana

7Our Rating

Handled everything that came his way well even if Tottenham didn't test him nearly enough.

6

Matthijs de Ligt

8Our Rating

Didn't disappoint on the big night. Looked very assured on the ball and read the play well on a number of occasions.

6

Daley Blind

7Our Rating

Dealt with the threat of Fernando Llorente well as Ajax seldom looked troubled at the back.

6

Nicolas Tagliafico

7Our Rating

Was booked for a cynical foul but otherwise appeared relatively assured and did his part to help earn a clean sheet.

6

Joel Veltman

7Our Rating

Helped ensure it was a frustrating evening for Tottenham's ineffectual wing-backs.

6

Frenkie de Jong

8Our Rating

Arguably the man of the match, De Jong's positional sense was impeccable as he made a number of timely interceptions to snuff out Tottenham's attacks.

6

Lasse Schone

7Our Rating

Impressed in the early stages with some clever passing, but appeared to pick up a knock in the second half and was withdrawn as his influence lessened.

6

Hakim Ziyech

7Our Rating

Was especially eye-catching when Ajax were dominant in the opening period, while he showed the defensive side of his game more after the break.

6

Donny van de Beek

7Our Rating

Took his goal very well and is one of a number of intelligent, technically gifted players in this Ajax side.

6

David Neres

7Our Rating

Looked especially dangerous in the first half when Ajax were well on top and was unfortunate not to double his team's advantage, as his side-footed second-half effort came back off the post.

6

Dusan Tadic

6Our Rating

A quiet enough evening for the former Southampton man, though he showed a few nice touches early on as Ajax ran rampant.

6

Erik ten Hag

8Our Rating

Has overseen the Dutch side's remarkable Champions League run and he can be pleased with his side's controlled display tonight.

6

Hugo Lloris

6Our Rating

Sold himself prematurely for the goal and his kicking was less than assured at times.

6

Toby Alderweireld

5Our Rating

Looked nervy on occasion and was fortunate, along with the rest of the Spurs defence, not to have conceded more.

6

 

Davinson Sanchez

6Our Rating

Probably the best of Tottenham's defenders without being especially impressive, and was important in building up their attacks in the second half.

6

Jan Vertonghen

6Our Rating

Looked as uncomfortable as the rest of the Tottenham backline in dealing with an impressive Ajax attack, before being withdrawn early with suspected concussion.

6

Kieran Trippier

4Our Rating

A poor performance. His delivery was consistently awful while he played Van de Beek onside for the Ajax goal.

6

Danny Rose

5Our Rating

Worked hard, but offered very little in attack and was replaced by Ben Davies with just over 10 minutes remaining.

6

Victor Wanyama

5Our Rating

Looked out of his depth at times in the first half. He gave the ball away regularly as Spurs were outclassed in midfield, though improved slightly once Sissoko was introduced to help him, but still looked a level below his Ajax counterparts for the most part.

6

Dele Alli

5Our Rating

A disappointing game in what has been a disappointing season when you consider the previous standards Alli has set. He had one or two half-chances, but didn't look sharp and played mostly on the periphery of the game.

6

Christian Eriksen

6Our Rating

Looked as out of sorts as the rest of the Spurs team early on, though grew into the game as it developed and helped Tottenham establish a degree of control in the second half.

6

Lucas Moura

5Our Rating

Had one or two promising runs, but that was the extent of his influence.

6

Fernando Llorente

5Our Rating

Worked hard, but Tottenham are unquestionably weaker in attack with him in the team, as his lack of mobility ensures they cannot attack with their usual zest. He appeared jaded by the end and rarely looked like scoring.

6

Moussa Sissoko

7Our Rating

Made a big difference after replacing Vertonghen in the first half, adding some much-needed energy and presence to Tottenham's midfield.

6

Mauricio Pochettino

6Our Rating

Had his hands tied with injuries and suspensions in his side, though may regret not starting Sissoko or another defensive midfielder, given how porous Tottenham looked in the opening stages, though he at least had the conviction to change a system that wasn't working.

6

Other substitutes not on long enough to rate.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Read next:

