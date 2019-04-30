Player ratings: How did Tottenham and Ajax fare in the Champions League semi-final?

Andre Onana 7Our Rating Handled everything that came his way well even if Tottenham didn't test him nearly enough. 6 Your

Matthijs de Ligt 8Our Rating Didn't disappoint on the big night. Looked very assured on the ball and read the play well on a number of occasions.

Daley Blind 7Our Rating Dealt with the threat of Fernando Llorente well as Ajax seldom looked troubled at the back.

Nicolas Tagliafico 7Our Rating Was booked for a cynical foul but otherwise appeared relatively assured and did his part to help earn a clean sheet.

Joel Veltman 7Our Rating Helped ensure it was a frustrating evening for Tottenham's ineffectual wing-backs.

Frenkie de Jong 8Our Rating Arguably the man of the match, De Jong's positional sense was impeccable as he made a number of timely interceptions to snuff out Tottenham's attacks.

Lasse Schone 7Our Rating Impressed in the early stages with some clever passing, but appeared to pick up a knock in the second half and was withdrawn as his influence lessened.

Hakim Ziyech 7Our Rating Was especially eye-catching when Ajax were dominant in the opening period, while he showed the defensive side of his game more after the break.

Donny van de Beek 7Our Rating Took his goal very well and is one of a number of intelligent, technically gifted players in this Ajax side.

David Neres 7Our Rating Looked especially dangerous in the first half when Ajax were well on top and was unfortunate not to double his team's advantage, as his side-footed second-half effort came back off the post.

Dusan Tadic 6Our Rating A quiet enough evening for the former Southampton man, though he showed a few nice touches early on as Ajax ran rampant.

Erik ten Hag 8Our Rating Has overseen the Dutch side's remarkable Champions League run and he can be pleased with his side's controlled display tonight.

Hugo Lloris 6Our Rating Sold himself prematurely for the goal and his kicking was less than assured at times.

Toby Alderweireld 5Our Rating Looked nervy on occasion and was fortunate, along with the rest of the Spurs defence, not to have conceded more.

Davinson Sanchez 6Our Rating Probably the best of Tottenham's defenders without being especially impressive, and was important in building up their attacks in the second half.

Jan Vertonghen 6Our Rating Looked as uncomfortable as the rest of the Tottenham backline in dealing with an impressive Ajax attack, before being withdrawn early with suspected concussion.

Kieran Trippier 4Our Rating A poor performance. His delivery was consistently awful while he played Van de Beek onside for the Ajax goal.

Danny Rose 5Our Rating Worked hard, but offered very little in attack and was replaced by Ben Davies with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Victor Wanyama 5Our Rating Looked out of his depth at times in the first half. He gave the ball away regularly as Spurs were outclassed in midfield, though improved slightly once Sissoko was introduced to help him, but still looked a level below his Ajax counterparts for the most part.

Dele Alli 5Our Rating A disappointing game in what has been a disappointing season when you consider the previous standards Alli has set. He had one or two half-chances, but didn't look sharp and played mostly on the periphery of the game.

Christian Eriksen 6Our Rating Looked as out of sorts as the rest of the Spurs team early on, though grew into the game as it developed and helped Tottenham establish a degree of control in the second half.

Lucas Moura 5Our Rating Had one or two promising runs, but that was the extent of his influence.

Fernando Llorente 5Our Rating Worked hard, but Tottenham are unquestionably weaker in attack with him in the team, as his lack of mobility ensures they cannot attack with their usual zest. He appeared jaded by the end and rarely looked like scoring.

Moussa Sissoko 7Our Rating Made a big difference after replacing Vertonghen in the first half, adding some much-needed energy and presence to Tottenham's midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino 6Our Rating Had his hands tied with injuries and suspensions in his side, though may regret not starting Sissoko or another defensive midfielder, given how porous Tottenham looked in the opening stages, though he at least had the conviction to change a system that wasn't working.

Other substitutes not on long enough to rate.