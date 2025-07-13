Merlier wins stage nine of Tour de France after heroic escape from Van der Poel

TIM MERLIER WON stage nine of the Tour de France at Chateauroux on Sunday after a heroic long-range escape from Mathieu van der Poel was caught in the final kilometre.

There was no change atop the overall standings with Tadej Pogacar now holding a 54-second advantage over Remco Evenepoel in second with French starlet Kevin Vauquelin third.

Ireland’s Ben Healy remains in 11th in the general classification after taking 45th place. Eddie Dunbar was forced to retire from the Tour de France yesterday after he was involved in a crash towards the end of Friday’s stage.

This was a second win for Soudal Quick-Step sprinter Merlier who was first across the line on stage three at Dunkirk as he racked up a 12th stage win this year.

On a sun drenched slog from the Chinon vineyards, Van der Poel and a teammate broke early and built up a lead of 5min 30sec on the flat roads to Chateauroux.

Jonas Rickaert won the combativity award for accompanying Van der Poel to within 10km of the line before slumping over his handlebars.

With his gung-ho all-in style Van der Poel grew his Tour de France legend here despite being caught with 700m to go, the plaudits will be both his and Merlier’s.

As Van der Poel was reeled in, it looked as though Jonathan Milan would win a second consecutive stage but Merlier got ahead with 50m remaining as Milan finished second with Arnaud De Lie completing the podium.

Pogacar’s Tour de France defence took a hit Sunday as his key teammate Joao Almeida threw in the towel two days after his nasty fall at the Mur de Bretagne, where he fractured a rib.

Monday’s stage 10 should shake up the race with eight classified climbs in the Massif Central on the July 14 French national holiday.

Road signs in honour of British cycling great Mark Cavendish had been placed at entry points to Chateauroux — reading Cavendish City — in homage to the now-retired 40-year-old, after he won three stages there in 2008, 2011 and 2021.

