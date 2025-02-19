Advertisement
ASAP Rocky (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Tranmere proposed takeover could move closer after ASAP Rocky acquittal

The 36-year-old rapper, boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was found not guilty on two felony counts of assault.
7.50pm, 19 Feb 2025

ASAP ROCKY’S acquittal on gun charges in the United States has removed one of the potential barriers to his involvement in a takeover of League Two side Tranmere.

The 36-year-old rapper, boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was found not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a 2021 row with a former friend.

Rocky’s name has been linked with the takeover at Tranmere by Donald Trump’s former lawyer Joe Tacopina, who has previously been involved at Roma, Bologna and Venezia before buying Serie C side SPAL.

However, Tacopina’s latest ownership vehicle has not been without issues and he was suspended for three months last year for a late payment violation by the Italian club and the subsequent investigation into that has probably resulted in more of a delay in progressing his plans for Tranmere.

The consortium is looking to buy an 80% share, worth £15 million (€18 million), with Indonesian investors Santini Group set to keep its minority stake at Prenton Park.

In October Tranmere chairman Mark Palios suggested ASAP Rocky’s involvement would bring a sprinkling of stardust to the club but was not essential.

“At the end of the day, whether he brings ASAP Rocky in or not is down to him,” he said.

“It’s the type of thing I think would enhance his consortium because they can add value to the commercial side. ASAP’s (partner) is, of course, Rihanna.”

Tranmere have not commented on the latest development.

