Travis Kelce set for $15m contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS star Travis Kelce is set to return for a 14th season after reaching agreement with the club on a new one-year deal ahead of the NFL’s free agency window, US media reported on Monday.

Tight end Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will sign a contract worth up to $15 million (€12.9m), reports said, quashing speculation that the 36-year-old may retire from the sport.

Kelce, who is engaged to singer Taylor Swift, had reportedly been exploring potential moves with other NFL teams as he prepared to enter free agency, which begins on Wednesday.

However the veteran tight end has opted to renew his offensive partnership with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid for the 2026-2027 campaign.

While Wednesday is the official start of the NFL’s free agency window, Monday marked the opening of a two-day window where teams are allowed to contact unrestricted free agents to negotiate a contract.

News of Kelce’s extension with the Chiefs was one of a flurry of contracts reported.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins announced they are releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as part of a radical roster overhaul.

Tua Tagovailoa. Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press / Associated Press

Tagovailoa’s departure will mean the club has to take on a record $99.2m (€85.2) in “dead money” for the quarterback, who signed a mammoth four-year $212m (€182m) contract extension two years ago with $167m (€143) guaranteed.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in a statement.

Tagovailoa’s departure ends a frustrating six-season stint in Miami marked by repeated concussions and a failure to turn the Dolphins into a force.

The 28-year-old is not expected to be unemployed for long, however, with multiple reports on Monday saying he had agreed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

– © AFP 2026