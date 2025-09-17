Alexander-Arnold could miss up to eight weeks with hamstring injury - reports

REAL MADRID HAVE confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Champions League opener.

The 26-year-old was forced off just five minutes into the 2-1 comeback win against Marseille at the Bernabeu, where replacement Dani Carvajal was later sent off.

Advertisement

Real boss Xabi Alonso said after the group-phase opener that the club were “going to wait a bit” with Alexander-Arnold’s injury as “it might not be as bad as it seems”.

The Spanish club said on Wednesday that he has sustained a hamstring issue, with reports suggesting he could be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Real said in a statement: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. Further updates will follow.”

Alexander-Arnold was overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for England’s September fixtures and the hamstring injury not only looks set to rule him out of the next camp but could stop him returning to Anfield with Real.

The right-back ended his 20-year association with Liverpool in the summer but had been set to return with Alonso’s side on 4 November.