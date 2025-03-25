Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees terms on Real Madrid move – reports

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD HAS agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Liverpool star has long been expected to swap Anfield for the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, and multiple reports now say the 26-year-old has finalised a five-year contract worth more than €260,000 a week.

Advertisement

The England international, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and has been at the Premier League club for more than two decades, has been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.