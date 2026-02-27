Kone-Doherty arrived at the Liverpool Academy during the summer of 2022 and featured regularly at U18, U19 and most recently, U21 level.
The winger made two senior appearances, both as a substitute. He made his debut away to Plymouth Argyle in a shock FA Cup defeat in February 2025, while he also featured as Liverpool bowed out of the League Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace at Anfield last October.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland U21 international Trent Koné-Doherty joins Molde from Liverpool
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Trent Koné-Doherty has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Molde FK, subject to international clearance.
The Derry 19-year-old moves to the Norwegian top-flight after almost four years with the Reds.
“It’s the perfect club for me to come to,” he said. “I like the project I’ve been presented with here and I’m really excited to get started.”
Kone-Doherty arrived at the Liverpool Academy during the summer of 2022 and featured regularly at U18, U19 and most recently, U21 level.
The winger made two senior appearances, both as a substitute. He made his debut away to Plymouth Argyle in a shock FA Cup defeat in February 2025, while he also featured as Liverpool bowed out of the League Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace at Anfield last October.
Kone-Doherty has been capped at every underage level for Ireland, and has made four appearances for Jim Crawford’s U21s since making his debut against Andorra last September.
Molde finished 10th in the Eliteserien last season, and open their new campaign against Champions League giant-killers Bodo/Glimt in the Norwegian Cup on Saturday week, 7 March.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Moving On? Soccer