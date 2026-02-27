Ireland U21 international Trent Koné-Doherty joins Molde from Liverpool

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Trent Koné-Doherty has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Molde FK, subject to international clearance.

The Derry 19-year-old moves to the Norwegian top-flight after almost four years with the Reds.

Advertisement

“It’s the perfect club for me to come to,” he said. “I like the project I’ve been presented with here and I’m really excited to get started.”

Trent Kone-Doherty has completed a permanent transfer to Molde FK, subject to international clearance.



Everyone at LFC wishes him the best of luck in his future career.



🔗https://t.co/zMxqoqceLr pic.twitter.com/ECHK1ImGQF — The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) February 27, 2026

Kone-Doherty arrived at the Liverpool Academy during the summer of 2022 and featured regularly at U18, U19 and most recently, U21 level.

The winger made two senior appearances, both as a substitute. He made his debut away to Plymouth Argyle in a shock FA Cup defeat in February 2025, while he also featured as Liverpool bowed out of the League Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace at Anfield last October.

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘼𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙣 ✍️



Welcome, Trent! 💙🤍 — Molde Fotballklubb (@Molde_FK) February 27, 2026

Kone-Doherty has been capped at every underage level for Ireland, and has made four appearances for Jim Crawford’s U21s since making his debut against Andorra last September.

Molde finished 10th in the Eliteserien last season, and open their new campaign against Champions League giant-killers Bodo/Glimt in the Norwegian Cup on Saturday week, 7 March.