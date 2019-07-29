This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 and Shamrock Rovers full-back completes move to England

Trevor Clarke has joined Rotherham United on a three-year deal.

By Ben Blake Monday 29 Jul 2019, 3:37 PM
Clarke at Rotherham training.
Image: Twitter/Rotherham United
Image: Twitter/Rotherham United

DUBLINER TREVOR CLARKE has left Shamrock Rovers to sign for Rotherham United, it has been confirmed today. 

The 21-year-old underwent a medical at the League One club last week, but had to wait for international clearance before his three-year deal was announced. 

Clarke joined the Hoops in 2015, having returned home from a spell in England with Middlesbrough. 

Originally a winger, he was converted into a left full-back by manager Stephen Bradley and soon developed into one of the most exciting players in the SSE Airtricity League. 

A serious ligament injury saw him effectively miss the whole of last season, but the Ireland U21 international has returned to regain his place a Rovers team that is challenging for the Premier Division this term. 

Clarke is out of contract at the end of this year, but could reportedly earn the Tallaght outfit around €120,000. 

