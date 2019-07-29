Ireland U21 and Shamrock Rovers full-back completes move to England

DUBLINER TREVOR CLARKE has left Shamrock Rovers to sign for Rotherham United, it has been confirmed today.

The 21-year-old underwent a medical at the League One club last week, but had to wait for international clearance before his three-year deal was announced.

Clarke joined the Hoops in 2015, having returned home from a spell in England with Middlesbrough.

Originally a winger, he was converted into a left full-back by manager Stephen Bradley and soon developed into one of the most exciting players in the SSE Airtricity League.

A serious ligament injury saw him effectively miss the whole of last season, but the Ireland U21 international has returned to regain his place a Rovers team that is challenging for the Premier Division this term.

Clarke is out of contract at the end of this year, but could reportedly earn the Tallaght outfit around €120,000.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!