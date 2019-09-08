This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Springboks prop expected to be fit for World Cup opener after injury scare

Trevor Nyakane was forced off against Japan on Friday.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 11:16 AM
Nyakane sustained a knee injury but is set to recover in time for the All Blacks showdown.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Nyakane sustained a knee injury but is set to recover in time for the All Blacks showdown.
Nyakane sustained a knee injury but is set to recover in time for the All Blacks showdown.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SOUTH AFRICA EXPECT Trevor Nyakane to be fit for their Rugby World Cup opener despite a knee injury sustained against Japan on Friday.

Prop Nyakane was sent on for Frans Malherbe in the second half of the 41-7 victory in Kumagaya but was forced off just 14 minutes later.

However, the 30-year-old did not sustain a serious injury and is expected to be available when the Springboks begin their World Cup campaign against reigning champions New Zealand on 21 September.

“The tighthead prop sprained a knee during the 41-7 victory over Japan in Kumagaya on Friday and was limited to a 14-minute appearance,” read a statement from the Springboks.

“Nyakane made a scheduled return to South Africa on Saturday to be with his wife for the birth of their child this week. He will arrive back in Japan on Friday.”

Following their match with the All Blacks, Rugby Championship winners South Africa take on Namibia, Italy and Canada in their other Pool B fixtures.

