Tuesday 12 May, 2020
'My hero, my idol' - Tributes paid after Shane Duffy's father dies aged 53

Brian Duffy, who was well-known among Ireland supporters, passed away at his home on Monday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 12 May 2020, 12:36 PM
shane-duffy Shane Duffy described his father, Brian, as his hero in a social media tribute. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international footballer Shane Duffy is mourning the loss of his father, who passed away on Monday at the age of 53.

A native of Letterkenny in Donegal, Brian Duffy died suddenly at his home in Derry.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender paid tribute to his late father in an Instagram post, which reads: “You weren’t just my dad, you were my hero, my idol. I’ll miss ringing you after the match and you telling me how shite I was. Daddy, I love you and miss you. Look after us all now.

“Every time I put that green shirt on for our country, I’ll be thinking about you because I know how proud you were of me playing for Ireland. Love you and miss you.”

Having travelled abroad regularly to watch his son playing for his country, Brian Duffy was well-known among Ireland supporters.

“To lose a father at any time is heartbreaking but to lose Brian at just 53 years of age is such a tragedy for Shane and his family,” said Niall Quinn, interim deputy CEO of the Football Association of Ireland.

“We can only imagine the pain they are going through now and I am sure I speak for everyone involved with Irish football when I offer our sympathies to Shane and the Duffy family in Derry and in Donegal.”

President of the FAI, Gerry McAnaney, added: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, I offer our condolences to Shane and his family on the loss of Brian at such a young age.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shane, his mum Siobhan, brother Tony, sister Nicola and the extended Duffy family. May Brian rest in peace.”

Shane Duffy, 28, has won 33 caps for Ireland since making his senior debut in 2014.

“Our thoughts are with Shane and his family at this very sad time,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. “Brian was very proud of his son, a proud football fan and a huge supporter of the Foyle Harps club in Derry where Shane played his underage football alongside Patrick McEleney and where Paddy McCourt learned the game.

“My own son Eoin played for Harps up to two years ago and I know just how central to the Galliagh community the club is. Brian’s loss will be felt by everyone at Foyle Harps and in Galliagh but none of us can comprehend what Shane and his family are going through now. We can only offer our support and sympathies.” 

