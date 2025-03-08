Westmeath's Trina Murray takes over as LGFA President

WESTMEATH’S TRINA MURRAY has taken over as the new President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA].

Murray succeeded Mícheál Naughton at today’s Annual Congress, which was held at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The Moate native becomes the 14th — and fifth female — President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974.

“I am thrilled and deeply humbled to be elected on International Women’s Day,” said Murray.

“This is a hugely significant day for all females in sport. There are simply no words to describe the immense pride and sense of honour I feel. It is a wonderful occasion for my family, my club, my county, my province.”

Murray has served as Leinster LGFA President and LGFA Vice-President since January 2021.

As a player, she represented Westmeath for 13 years, as well as clubs Tubber and Moate. She started out her administrative journey as Moate secretary, before serving the same role for Westmeath LGFA, then becoming a county delegate and filling various Leinster LGFA posts.

An Assistant Staff Officer at Westmeath County Council, Murray and her husband, Jack, have one daughter, Emma.

On the path to integration for the Gaelic Games Associations, the new LGFA President said: “The recent discussions and steps toward greater integration present an exciting opportunity for all of us in the LGFA.

“The year 2027 is a significant milestone for our association, and it represents a change.

“It will no doubt be a leap of trust, and we will work closely with all our units and you the delegates to ensure that the integration benefits all levels of the game—making it stronger, more sustainable, more equal and more connected than ever.

“I believe that this alignment, combined with our already growing momentum, will set us up for tremendous success in the coming years.”

Murray added that one of her “key priorities” is to increase attendances at LGFA fixtures, particularly at All-Ireland finals day in Croke Park, while outgoing president Naughton wished her well as his four-year term came to an end.

Meanwhile at Congress, an LGFA management proposal that the injury fund “shall only cover registered members in official matches or official on-pitch training” was deferred and policy will be reviewed.

The Gaelic Players Association [GPA] slammed the proposal as “unacceptable” in a strongly-worded statement issued earlier this week.