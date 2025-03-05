Parrott: No regrets about Spurs exit ahead of Europa League reunion

TROY PARROTT SAYS he has no regrets about moving on from Tottenham Hotspur, as he readies to face his former side with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last-16 stage tomorrow night [KO:5.45pm; Live TNT Sports].

Parrott joined Spurs from Belvedere in Dublin, but made only two senior first-team appearances from the club while playing regularly on loan at Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons, Preston, and Dutch club Excelsior.

Parrott left Spurs for AZ on a permanent deal last summer and has enjoyed a superb debut season, scoring 17 goals thus far across 38 appearances. AZ have made the last-16 of the Europa League and sit sixth in the league, only three points from third place. They have also qualified for the final of the Dutch Cup, where they will face Go Ahead Eagles on 21 April.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s first leg in Alkmaar, Parrott says he has no regrets over his exit from Spurs.

“For me it just didn’t happen”, Parrott told the pre-match press conference. “I am okay with that. I am here, I’m really enjoying myself here, I love live here, I am just focused on where I am right now.

“I look back at it with a smile”, he continued when asked to reflect on his time in London.

“It’s the place I grew up. I moved away from home quite young, when I went there I was in a phase of going from a kid to a teenager and past that. So it was good for me, it helped me become the person and player I am. I only look back with good memories.”

Parrott said he didn’t have a conversation with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou prior to his exit.

“I was ready to move on and I think the club was also ready to move on, it was the perfect time to do so”, said Parrott.

Looking in from the outside, Parrott said Spurs are enduring a disappointing season: the Europa League is the club’s only shot at silverware this season, and is also their only route to the Champions League. An injury crisis has contributed to a miserable run of Premier League results, with Spurs currently 13th.

“I’m sure it’s disappoinitng for everyone that’s there”, said Parrott. “When I was there the focus was always top four and being at the top of the table, looking from the outside it looks like there’s a disappointment there. I am sure they are not doing as well as they want to. It looks like a difficult time for them at the moment, but I am just focusing on our team and what we have to do tomorrow to try and get a result.”

The sides met in the league phase at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with Spurs winning 1-0.

Tottenham have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s game, with Dejan Kulusevski ruled out until after the March international break.