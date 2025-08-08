Advertisement
AZ Alkmaar's goalscorers: Troy Parrott (2) and his replacement, Mexx Meerdink. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeIn form

Troy Parrott scores twice in AZ Alkmaar's Conference League victory

The Ireland striker has scored five goals during AZ’s European qualification campaign.
9.40am, 8 Aug 2025

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Troy Parrott scored twice as AZ Alkmaar eased to a 3-0 home victory over Swiss outfit FC Vaduz in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League third-round qualifier.

Dubliner Parrott opened the scoring for the Dutch side just shy of the half-hour mark, tapping in Denso Kasius’ low cross from the right. He was unlucky not to make it 2-0 soon afterwards when he had an effort cleared off the line.

The 23-year-old did eventually double AZ’s lead, however, in the 74th minute, beating the offside trap and capping a flowing team move with an excellent strike. Having curved his run and collected Sven Mijnans’ pass, Parrott drove towards goal and blasted the ball past Leon Schaffran at his near post from a tight angle on the right-hand side of the box.

alkmaar-07-08-2025-afas-stadium-season-20252026-uefa-europa-conference-league-third-qualifying-round-match-between-az-and-fc-vaduz-az-player-troy-parrott-scoring-the-2-0-photo-by-pro-shotss Parrott nets his second. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Parrott, who scored 20 goals and laid on five assists for AZ in all competitions last season, already has five goals and an assist to start this season having made a potent start to their European qualification campaign.

Parrott started last night’s game in the lone striker role, with young Dutch number nine Mexx Meerdink replacing him in the 76th minute and getting on the scoresheet himself four minutes later, his gorgeous control and dinked finish crowning a 3-0 first-leg victory for AZ.

Maarten Martens’ AZ begin their Eredivisie campaign at home to Groningen this Sunday at 1:30pm Irish time.

