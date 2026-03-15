Parrott continues sparkling form with goal and two assists in AZ win

AZ Alkmaar 4

Heracles 0

TROY PARROTT SCORED once and assisted twice as he powered AZ Alkmaar to a 4-0 Eredivisie win over bottom club Heracles on Sunday.

Parrott opened the scoring after only five minutes – his 32nd goal for club and country this season – and then set up Sven Mijnans to double the lead in first-half stoppage time courtesy of a series of classy, Bergkamp-esque touches.

Sven Mijnans rondt perfect voorwerk van Troy Parrott ogenschijnlijk simpel af! ✨#azher pic.twitter.com/eNrZPMF6eJ — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) March 15, 2026

Parrott then assisted Mees De Wit for the third goal 15 minutes from time, after which he was substitued for Mexx Meerdink. Parrott watched on as Isak Jensen’s late free-kick wrapped up a 4-0 win for AZ, leaving them sixth in the table.

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Parrott is utterly vital to Ireland’s hopes of progressing through the World Cup play-offs, which kick off in Prague on 26 March. Heimir Hallgrimsson names his squad for the play-offs next Thursday, 19 March.