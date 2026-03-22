Parrott comes through AZ defeat unscathed as Irish squad assemble

TROY PARROTT APPEARED to come through AZ Alkmaar’s 3-0 Eredivisie loss to Groningen unscathed, with attention now switching to Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia in Prague on Thursday.

Parrott was the last of Ireland’s 25-man squad in club action this weekend, and he played all 90 minutes in a humbling defeat away from home for AZ. With AZ well beaten, Parrott had limited involvement in front of goal, but Heimir Hallgrimsson will be thrilled to see his chief goalscorer arrive into camp fit and available.

Parrott was one of only two squad members in club action today: Liam Scales played all 90 minutes of Celtic’s damaging league defeat away to Dundee United.

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Otherwise, the other 23 members of Hallgrimsson’s squad had club action across Friday and Saturday. All appear to have come through their respective games without any injury problems.

Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher played all 90 minutes of Brentford’s goalless draw against Leeds on Saturday night, while Jake O’Brien played all of Everton’s rousing 3-0 victory over Chelsea. Seamus Coleman and Mark Travers spent that game on Everton’s bench. Ireland’s third-choice ‘keeper, Josh Keeley, played for Luton in their 1-1 draw against Stockport in League One.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Dunne and Harvey Vale played for QPR in their 6-1 hammering of Portsmouth, with Vale creating two of QPR’s goals. Dara O’Shea (Ipswich) and James Abanwah (Watford), and John Egan (Hull City) played in each of their side’s respective Championship games games on Saturday, while Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz both started Southampton’s victory over Oxford United.

Among Hallgrimsson’s other selected midfielders, all of Jack Taylor (Ipswich), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jason Knight (Bristol City), and Alan Browne (Middlesbrough) came through their Championship games apparently unscathed.

Hallgrimsson was given a significant boost by Chiedozie Ogbene’s appearance off the bench for Sheffield United against Wrexham on Saturday, for only his third first-team game since Ireland’s win over Hungary. Ogbene has been fit since the turn of the year, but has been forced to play with the club’s U21 side because the Blades’ number of loan players exceeds the quota allowed in a matchday squad.

Of the other forwards: Johnny Kenny played all 90 minutes of Bolton’s League One loss to Port Vale as Sammie Szmodics started Derby’s league win over Birmingham.

Hallgrimsson’s only real concerns will be around match fitness, with Adam Idah, Bosun Lawal, and Robbie Brady all unused substitutes for Swansea, Stoke, and Preston this weekend respectively after long injury lay-offs.

The squad are gathering in Dublin from today ahead of training tomorrow morning. They fly to Prague on Tuesday.