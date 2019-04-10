With Kane out, Parrott puts his hand up with a second brace since his return from injury

IRELAND UNDERAGE TALENT Troy Parrott fired both goals as Tottenham U18s maintained their title challenge with a 2-0 win at Chelsea this afternoon.

Parrott’s brace makes it four goals in two games for the 17-year-old Dubliner since returning from a seven-week absence due to a toe injury which required surgery.

Another 2 goals today and another good win, keep going till the end 👊💙 #COYS https://t.co/K3E1qxChF0 — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) April 10, 2019

Parrott received his first U21 call-up last month by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier against Luxembourg but missed the 3-0 win due to the aforementioned injury.

He returned with a double against Aston Villa last Saturday before repeating that goalscoring feat today, firstly converting from the left-hand side of the box and later curling home a free-kick to double his and Spurs’ tally.

Parrott travelled with Mauricio Pochettino’s senior squad for December’s fixture with Leicester but didn’t make the final matchday squad.

But with fears that Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury sustained in Spurs’ 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Manchester City and Fernando Llorente due to receive more game time, there may yet be room for Parrott to work his way into Pochettino’s first-team squad between now and May.

He was denied a hat-trick today by the post, but has scored 14 goals in nine league games for Spurs U18s this season, as well as three in five for the 19s.

