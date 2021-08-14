Troy Parrott and Callum Robinson among the Irish scorers in England

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Callum Robinson found the net as Valerien Ismael marked his first home game in charge of West Brom with a victory as they held on for a 3-2 win over Luton in an enthralling encounter at the Hawthorns.

A Kal Naismith own goal in the fifth minute and a Robinson header in the 36th minute gave the home side a comfortable half-time lead, which they built on in the 66th minute when Karlan Grant fired home.

There was a tense finish, though, when Harry Cornick converted in the 70th minute and then, eight minutes into 16 added on – because of a serious injury to Jordan Clark following a collision with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone – Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu did likewise, but the home side were good value for their victory.

Elsewhere, in League One, Troy Parrott scored his first goal since joining MK Dons on loan, but it proved a consolation, as they were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland.

Marcus Harness was on target, as Portsmouth beat Crewe 2-0 to make it two wins from two.

Having been their top scorer with 19 goals last season, Eoin Doyle got off the mark from the penalty spot in the new campaign, as they drew 3-3 with AFC Wimbledon.

It was a good day for another one of the most prolific Irish players last season, as Anthony Scully’s brace helped Lincoln beat Fleetwood 2-1.

Having signed from Ipswich in the summer, Cork native Aaron Drinan chipped in with one goal and one assist as Leyton Orient beat Exeter City 3-0.

In Scotland, Aidan Keena scored as Falkirk beat Airdrieonians 2-1.

And in the Scottish League Cup, Irish defender Conor McCarthy scored a late equaliser, as St Mirren drew 1-1 with Livingstone, before losing 4-3 on penalties.