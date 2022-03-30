The Jennings effect on Troy and concern for Coleman the 'culture creator'

DUBLIN WAS TROY’S town last night.

The Republic of Ireland striker said he was still shaking after ‘the best moment of my life’ almost an hour after his sensational 97th-minute goal won the game against Lithuania.

But even in the cold light of day the morning after the night before, there was still plenty of warmth for Parrott’s contribution off the bench as Ireland eventually made the breakthrough having toiled for large parts.

Although four disallowed goals for offside shows it wasn’t a completely toothless display.

And while David Sneyd explained how legendary Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings had taken a shine to Parrott (with a Luke Kelly connection for good measure) coming through the Spurs academy, the question now is whether the 20-year-old should be in contention for a starting spot in June when Stephen Kenny’s men reconvene for the start of the Nations League campaign.

Legendary former goalkeeper Pat Jennings. Source: PA

The potential fitness of Norwich City’s Adam Idah also throws a spanner in the works.

“I was very surprised he (Troy) didn’t get more minutes,” Shane Keegan told host Gavin Cooney. “When Idah starts, Robinsion and Ogbene are both No.10s, whereas when Idah doesn’t they take it in turns.

“They can chop and change and there is a great fluidity in that, it cause a headache for opponents.

“I think Callum Robinson is at his best when Adam Idah is on the pitch,” Shane continued. “And Callum Robinson being at his best is imperative for us. If he is fit and was back I would be putting Idah back in the side.”

Parrott, who is on loan with MK Dons, will still come away from this international break buoyed by his impact.

Yet his League One rival at Wigan Athletic, Will Keane, will be one of those feeling that sense of frustration, and Shane continued on the theme of winners and losers from the friendly double- header, which began with the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The three I have [as winners] are Ogbene, because he was impressive over the two games, Parrott for his impact which will force him into thinking [for a start] now and Josh Cullen,” Shane continued.

“He is almost in there more because of the game he didn’t play than the one he did.

“He is such an accomplished player on the ball. I’d put him in the Callum Robinson bracket of having a higher football IQ than rest of the squad.

You would think our performance level drops by 10 to 20 per cent if he’s not in the side going forward.

“The other one, and it’s a bit strong to call him a loser from it, but whose chances of being in starting team, is Seamus Coleman,” Shane feels.

“Now I would still start him, I would probably start him on one leg because he is a culture creator within that squad. But on the face of the two games, the biggest problem [for Coleman] was that Nathan Collins was very impressive last night.”

