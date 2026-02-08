Parrott has goal bizarrely ruled out in Ajax draw, Real Madrid keep pressure on Barcelona

European results

La Liga

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Real Betis

Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

Serie A

Sassuolo 0-5 Inter Milan

Juventus 2-2 Lazio

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich 5-1 Hoffenheim

Ligue Un

PSG 5-0 Marseille

Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Ajax

*********

TROY PARROTT HAD a goal bizarrely chalked off as AZ Alkmaar drew 1-1 at home to Ajax in the Eredivisie. AZ were leading 1-0 when Parrott glanced in the second phase of a set-piece with 15 minutes remaining, only to see the goal ruled out after a VAR intervention.

Though Parrott nor the player making the initial contact were offside, the goal was apparently ruled out because a clutch of AZ players were standing offside when the free-kick was initially flighted into the box, despite the fact none were interfering with play.

A bizarrely disallowed goal! 😱



Troy Parrott's strike is ruled out for offside, even though it looked perfectly legal 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WPpv2d7z5K — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) February 8, 2026

AZ let victory slip in stoppage time, with Kian Fitz-Jim equalising in the 93rd minute.

In Spain, Alvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappe’s goals earned Real Madrid a battling 2-0 win at Valencia on Sunday to close the gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona to one point.

After the Spanish champions had beaten Mallorca on Saturday, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side eked out a tight victory at Mestalla to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals.

Missing suspended forward Vinicius Junior and injured midfielder Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos lacked sparkle but did just enough to claim three points on Spain’s east coast.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return after injury as a substitute in the second half of Madrid’s victory.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga, three days after thrashing the Andalusian side 5-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Antony’s first-half strike split the teams, earning his side revenge and leaving Atletico third and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona after they beat Mallorca on Saturday.

Betis, fifth, continued their push towards the top four, now trailing fourth-placed Villarreal by four points, although they have played two more matches than the Yellow Submarine.

In Italy, Federico Dimarco provided three assists as Inter Milan thumped Sassuolo 5-0 on Sunday to take their unbeaten Serie A run to 12 matches, including 11 wins.

Dimarco, who took his season’s tally to nine assists, also hit the woodwork and cleared a certain goal off the line as Inter moved eight points clear of city rivals AC Milan.

Centre-backs Yann Bisseck and Manuel Akanji both scored, alongside forwards Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Luis Henrique.

In the late match, Juve staged a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down to snatch a share of the spoils against Lazio in Turin.

In Germany, Luis Diaz hit a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed 10-man Hoffenheim 5-1 on Sunday to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund’s shaky win at Wolfsburg on Saturday drew the chasers to within three points but Diaz, unplayable at times, was the difference maker as Bayern delivered an emphatic response.

Harry Kane converted two Bayern penalties, both won by Diaz, to move up to 24 league goals for the season and 38 in all competitions.

– © AFP 2026 with reporting by Gavin Cooney