A night of frustration for Keane ends with bedlam thanks to the Boy Troy

FIVE CORKMEN STARTED for the Republic of Ireland but it took a Dubliner off the bench to win it.

The Boy Troy, who might just be around for some time to come to deliver more stunning goals like this, produced a sensational moment in the 97th minute.

You don’t want to turn your back, or leave early, on Stephen Kenny’s team.

They are developing a very handy habit of going right until the end.

Parrott’s goal could hardly have been later, the second last kick of a game that, for so long, was utterly frustrating and appeared destined to finish in a stalemate.

Then came the euphoria, when Parrott anticipated the breaking ball from a cross into the box on the edge of the area, took one touch to get it under control, another to set himself and a third on the bounce which arrowed past Dziugas Bartkus in an absolute flash.

Only a few minutes prior the Lithuanian keeper had denied Parrott with an equally brilliant save from a shot inside the box that seemed destined for the top corner.

A frustrated Will Keane. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

This was low, hard and unstoppable.

The two men even embraced at the final whistle, Bartkus making a point of waiting until a swarm of Parrot’s teammates had finished hugging him before acknowledging the 20-year-old’s goal.

He shook his head ruefully and winced with the faintest of smiles. Parrott, for his part, put his hand on his shoulder and pointed towards the goal and said: “The one before, the one before.’

It was a nice moment amid total bedlam, euphoria powered by relief and joy at the quality of the goal.

Parrott had been introduced for Will Keane in the 63rd minute and seemed intent on making it a cameo worth remembering. He certainly made sure of that by the end.

Before that people would have been talking about the pass he delayed just marginally for James McClean which led to him being flagged offside in the build up to Chiedozie Ogbene’s second disallowed goal.

It was one of four Ireland had chalked off for offside on a slightly peculiar night that culminated in stunning circumstances.

The Ireland staff celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There had also been some familiar feelings of frustration for large parts.

You have to be able to live with frustration when you are a striker.

God knows that has been true for all those Ireland frontmen other than Robbie Keane.

Although even the country’s record scorer was still prone to a good auld hands-in-the-air strop as much a celebratory cartwheel.

Dealing with the annoyance is part of the job description.

Ogbene certainly knows the feeling after seeing two goals correctly disallowed. He may at least console himself with the fact he was there in the vicinity of the six-yard box on both occasions.

Spare a thought, then, for Keane, who left the pitch for Parrott in the 63rd minute after making his first start since being brought into the Ireland fold under Kenny.

This was a night plenty of others who have come before him have endured.

Parrott savours his moment of magic. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Keane did plenty right, including not being worn down by that frustration.

The runs behind that were not picked out, the clever movement coming short to offer an option to feet that went overlooked, and the half chances that came his way but were gone just as quickly as they arrived.

This felt like an introduction to international football, alright, but he did at least dispel some misconceptions that might have existed about what kind of player he is.

It was clear after less than 10 minutes that he was not purely a fox-in-the-box striker who only came alive when there was a sniff of a chance inside 18 yards.

He has 20 goals for League One Wigan Athletic this season but never came close to adding one in a green jersey.

The closest he did come was a glancing header from a Conor Hourihane cross that he just got too strong a connection on.

There was some neat and tidy touches when he dropped deep but he just wasn’t able to provide the kind of penetration required as the focal point in the attack.

A frustrated Ogbene after a disallowed goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He turned 29 in January and is a late addition to the international scene. Parrott, on the other hand, has it all ahead of him.

This being the ruthless world of professional football, “the big boy” stuff as Keith Andrew described it this week, the comparisons between the two will be stark.

Parrott’s first two goals for Ireland came against Andorra last summer.

This came under the lights of the city he calls home.

“I’m still shaking now,” he said afterwards. “It’s honestly one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life.”

There should be more to come.