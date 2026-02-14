Troy Parrott scores 12th league goal of the season in dramatic Alkmaar win

TROY PARROTT SCORED a stoppage-time equaliser against his former club Excelsior before AZ Alkmaar snatched a dramatic 2-1 Eredivisie win in the 96th minute.

Alkmaar trailed to Ilias Bronkhorst’s first-half opener before Parrott struck to equalise in the 92nd minute – his 12th league goal of the season, moving him to joint-second in the Dutch league’s top scorer charts.

There was a hint of good fortune as Mees de Wit chested down to Parrott at the edge of the box, the Ireland striker’s drilled effort taking a deflection off an Excelsior defender which wrong-footed keeper Stijn van Gassel.

It got even better for Alkmaar when Alexandre Penetra headed a late, late winner, moving them above FC Twente into sixth place, though they have played one game more than their rivals.