Troy Parrott: Republic of Ireland striker celebrates his late equaliser against Excelsior. Pro Shots/Alamy Stock Photo
Parrott Watch

Troy Parrott scores 12th league goal of the season in dramatic Alkmaar win

Alkmaar trailed 1-0 in stoppage time against Excelsior before Parrott and Alexandre Penetra snatched a 2-1 win.
7.56pm, 14 Feb 2026

TROY PARROTT SCORED a stoppage-time equaliser against his former club Excelsior before AZ Alkmaar snatched a dramatic 2-1 Eredivisie win in the 96th minute.

Alkmaar trailed to Ilias Bronkhorst’s first-half opener before Parrott struck to equalise in the 92nd minute – his 12th league goal of the season, moving him to joint-second in the Dutch league’s top scorer charts.

There was a hint of good fortune as Mees de Wit chested down to Parrott at the edge of the box, the Ireland striker’s drilled effort taking a deflection off an Excelsior defender which wrong-footed keeper Stijn van Gassel.

It got even better for Alkmaar when Alexandre Penetra headed a late, late winner, moving them above FC Twente into sixth place, though they have played one game more than their rivals.

