TROY PARROTT SCORED a stoppage-time equaliser against his former club Excelsior before AZ Alkmaar snatched a dramatic 2-1 Eredivisie win in the 96th minute.
Alkmaar trailed to Ilias Bronkhorst’s first-half opener before Parrott struck to equalise in the 92nd minute – his 12th league goal of the season, moving him to joint-second in the Dutch league’s top scorer charts.
There was a hint of good fortune as Mees de Wit chested down to Parrott at the edge of the box, the Ireland striker’s drilled effort taking a deflection off an Excelsior defender which wrong-footed keeper Stijn van Gassel.
It got even better for Alkmaar when Alexandre Penetra headed a late, late winner, moving them above FC Twente into sixth place, though they have played one game more than their rivals.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Troy Parrott scores 12th league goal of the season in dramatic Alkmaar win
TROY PARROTT SCORED a stoppage-time equaliser against his former club Excelsior before AZ Alkmaar snatched a dramatic 2-1 Eredivisie win in the 96th minute.
Alkmaar trailed to Ilias Bronkhorst’s first-half opener before Parrott struck to equalise in the 92nd minute – his 12th league goal of the season, moving him to joint-second in the Dutch league’s top scorer charts.
There was a hint of good fortune as Mees de Wit chested down to Parrott at the edge of the box, the Ireland striker’s drilled effort taking a deflection off an Excelsior defender which wrong-footed keeper Stijn van Gassel.
It got even better for Alkmaar when Alexandre Penetra headed a late, late winner, moving them above FC Twente into sixth place, though they have played one game more than their rivals.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie Excelsior Parrott Watch Soccer Troy Parrott