Spurs striker Parrott out of Ireland's U21 European Championship qualifier

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STRIKER Troy Parrott has been ruled out of Ireland’s 2021 U21 European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg through injury.

The 17-year-old, who was named FAI U16 Player of the Year on Sunday, was called up to Stephen Kenny’s side for the first time this week, but has had to withdraw as he continues his comeback from toe surgery.

Parrott with his award at the FAI awards on Sunday night. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Parrott has been in excellent form for Tottenham’s U23 side this season and recently signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

News of Parrott’s withdrawal ahead of Sunday’s qualifier at Tallaght Stadium is a shame given the excitement over his potential, but the Dubliner will hope to feature as the Group 1 campaign progresses.

A product of Belvedere FC, Parrott was a key member of Colin O’Brien’s Ireland side who enjoyed an impressive Uefa U17 Championship campaign last summer, scoring three times during the tournament.

The rest of Kenny’s squad reported for duty today as they begin preparations for their opening game against Luxembourg next weekend [KO 5pm].

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City).

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O’Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O’Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Waterford, on loan from Ipswich Town).

